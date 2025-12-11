Why you are getting SMS notification from '127000' and what to do? The SMS notification, mandated by the joint TRAI-RBI initiative, allow customers to digitally review, manage, and cancel the consents they previously provided for promotional communications.

New Delhi:

If you are a mobile user in India—with a connection from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, or BSNL—you will start getting special text messages from the number 127000. These SMS are required by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as part of a joint test project with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) called the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) pilot.

The main goal is simple: to move all your permissions for promotional messages (like bank ads) to a digital system. This makes it easier for you to control those messages.

The problem this solves

Current rules (the 2018 regulations) already let you block or allow promotional calls and messages. Businesses are supposed to keep a Digital Consent Registry of your permissions.

However, many users gave permission for promotional messages (like for your bank) on paper forms. If you want to stop these messages later, it is very difficult to cancel that paper permission.

To fix this, TRAI and RBI are running a test where banks upload these old, paper-based customer permissions to a special online portal. This portal will finally allow customers to easily stop (revoke) those permissions if they no longer want the messages.

What is inside the SMS from 127000?

The SMS will contain two things:

A standard alert message. A secure link.

This link will take you directly to an official webpage called the Consent Management Page.

On this page, you will be able to:

View all the old permissions your bank has recorded against your mobile number.

Decide whether you want to continue, change, or stop (revoke) any of those permissions.

The portal will show all old consents that the banks have uploaded.

Important safety and action notes

Action is OPTIONAL: You do not have to do anything if you don't want to.

Safety First: You will not be asked for any personal or financial information at any point. Only act on SMS received from the number 127000.

No SMS? Don't Worry: If you do not receive this SMS, there is no need to worry. This is currently just a small test project, and the full system will be rolled out later.

Who is taking part in the test?

A total of nine Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and eleven banks are participating in this pilot project:

Banks: SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

