Google One Lite now available in India to boost your cloud storage: How to use it?

Google One has officially introduced a Lite plan for Indian users, who are offering a significant increase in storage capacity at a reduced cost. A Google One subscription was primarily provided for additional storage space which could be shared across various Google services like Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos.

While all the users are receiving 15GB of free storage, whereas Google One offers upgraded storage options of 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB- which further provides the users with ample space to store their files and data.

A budget-friendly storage solution

The Google One Lite plan provides 30GB of cloud storage, significantly more than the free 15GB offered to all users. At just Rs 59 per month, it's a highly affordable way to increase your storage space across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Key features and limitations

Increased Storage: Enjoy 30GB of cloud storage for your files and data.

Limited Sharing: Unlike higher-tier plans, the Lite plan does not allow you to share storage with others.

No AI Features: The Lite plan does not include advanced AI capabilities offered in the premium tiers.

A phased rollout

Google is currently rolling out the Google One Lite plan in a phased manner. While it may not be available to everyone immediately, you can check your Google One settings to see if you're eligible for the free trial.

Pricing and availability

Monthly Subscription: Rs 59 per month

Annual Subscription: Rs 589 per year

Free Trial: Enjoy a one-month free trial to experience the benefits of Google One Lite.

