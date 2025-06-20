Google Messages rolls out WhatsApp-like features, enhancing user experience for millions Google has introduced new updates for its Messages app, providing users with many options to delete messages send to any user.

New Delhi:

Google has recently made a significant announcement regarding updates to its messaging app, promising users an enhanced messaging experience. With the new features coming into play, users can now enjoy options like snoozing notifications and the ability to delete messages for everyone, similar to what's available on WhatsApp. These features are being rolled out gradually for stable users, allowing them to experience social media-like functions within the messaging app. The snooze feature lets you pause any incoming notifications in the message section, while the "Delete for Everyone" option allows you to remove a previously sent message.

This update will greatly benefit millions of users. Google has been fine-tuning these features for some time. For instance, if you mistakenly send a message or realise there's an error in it, the "Delete for Everyone" feature becomes invaluable, ensuring the message is removed from the recipient's view, just like in WhatsApp.

It's worth noting that this feature was first spotted back in February for beta users, and now it’s finally available to everyone.

How to use ‘Delete for Everyone’ option

To use the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, simply long press on the message you’ve sent. You'll see two options pop up: ‘Delete for Everyone’ and ‘Delete for Me’. If you want to ensure that the message is deleted on both ends, you'll need to select the ‘Delete for Everyone’ option.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature designed to enhance the experience of group calls. This feature, called 'Raise Hand,' will allow participants in group voice and video calls to let everyone know when they want to speak. This way, it will help reduce interruptions and make group conversations feel more organized and smooth.

As per a recent report from WABetaInfo, the new feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp Android 2.25.19.7 beta update.

