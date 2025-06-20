Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reportedly plans to distribute his fortune among over 100 children he’s fathered Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, recently revealed that he has prepared his will, pointing to the many uncertainties he faces in life.

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, revealed in an interview with France’s Le Point magazine that he intends to leave his considerable fortune to the more than 100 children he has fathered. He mentioned that he has already drafted his will, citing uncertainties in his life. Durov confirmed that he is the official father of six children with three different partners and stated that through sperm donation, over 100 children have been conceived across 12 countries. He emphasised that he makes no distinction among his children, whether they were conceived naturally or through donations, asserting that they all share the same rights.

106 children to inherit his $17 billion fortune

Durov indicated that all 106 of his children would inherit his $17 billion fortune, but he clarified that they would not receive any money for 30 years from the time of the interview. He expressed his desire for them to earn their own way and grow into independent individuals rather than relying solely on his wealth.

Controversies surrounding Pavel Durov

With more than 1 billion active users, Telegram is recognised as one of the world’s leading messaging applications. Durov also addressed legal troubles he faced, having been charged by French authorities for allegedly allowing crimes to occur on his platform, which he has denied.

French investigators claimed that Telegram was used for distributing child sexual abuse material and for drug trafficking, and they accused the platform of failing to comply with requests for information or documents when required by law.

A 40-year-old is also known for his bold and sometimes surprising actions. Recently, he celebrated Easter by sharing a message with his 11.1 million followers on Telegram, where he was shown without a shirt. Each morning, he challenges himself to do an impressive workout, completing 300 push-ups and 300 squats. He also stays away from alcohol, coffee, and tea, as mentioned in an interview.

