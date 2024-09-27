Google Maps' action against fake reviews impacts businesses in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Map review

Google Maps has become an indispensable tool for users to navigate and explore new places. Many rely on the platform to read reviews before visiting a location. However, the increasing prevalence of fake reviews posted by businesses has raised concerns. In response, Google has taken steps to make it easier to identify fake reviews. The tech giant is now issuing warnings to businesses suspected of posting fake reviews, notifying them that such reviews have been removed.

This initiative follows an investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into tech companies' handling of fake reviews in 2021. According to Search Engine Roundtable, the updated support page is now applicable globally, although Google has not officially confirmed these changes.

Reports from businesses in India, such as Pallavi, who owns a tiffin service business in Jaipur, suggest that Google is implementing these measures. Pallavi mentioned that Google removed many of her business photos and requested additional verification, including images of her staff, cooking area, equipment, and nearby landmarks. She expressed frustration with the cumbersome verification process, noting a significant decline in new inquiries impacting her business negatively.

Google has outlined potential restrictions for businesses violating its Fake Engagement policy. One of the consequences could be a warning displayed on the business profile to alert consumers about the removal of fake reviews. Temporary restrictions may also include the inability to receive new ratings or reviews, or the unpublishing of existing ones. In such cases, business owners will receive an email from Google and have the option to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced its decision to shut down millions of inactive Gmail accounts. The company shared this update via a blog post, explaining that numerous users have not utilised their Gmail accounts for an extended period. According to Google, these inactive accounts are occupying unnecessary space on their servers and could be vulnerable to exploitation by hackers.

ALSO READ: Google unveils new tools to combat AI-generated image misinformation