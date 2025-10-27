Google introduces Vibe Coding in Gemini AI Studio: Build apps with simple prompts Google unveiled the Vibe Coding feature within Google AI Studio, which is powered by Gemini models. It enables the users to build apps simply by describing them in natural language.

New Delhi:

Google has launched a groundbreaking feature called Vibe Coding in Google AI Studio, which creates apps instantly from natural language descriptions. The new experience reimagines advanced app development as a conversational process, from idea to working prototype, without code authoring and tedious API, SDK, and services management.

What is Vibe Coding?

Google's latest Vibe Coding experience redesigns app creation. Instead of working through multiple development steps, users can just write something like "create a storytelling app that edits videos and photos", and Gemini will automatically generate what they need to make it happen.

The vision is to simplify app creation for everyone, non-developers as well, by removing technical barriers like model orchestration, API management, and service integration.

The feature also includes an “I’m Feeling Lucky” button that auto-generates project ideas for users who want to experiment or seek inspiration.

How does Vibe Coding work?

Vibe Coding leverages Gemini’s multimodal AI stack, integrating tools for image generation, video creation (via Veo), and real-time search into a single workspace. Once a prompt is entered, the system generates a working app scaffold with fully functional code, allowing users to instantly test and refine their ideas.

This approach transforms Gemini AI Studio into a one-stop creative playground, where developers can move from concept to execution seamlessly.

New interface for iteration and creativity

Along with Vibe Coding, Google also revamped two primary interfaces to involve developers more intimately in the process of creation:

App Gallery : Now acts as an inspiration board with visual overviews, starter code, and "remix" choices to speedily tailor projects.

: Now acts as an inspiration board with visual overviews, starter code, and "remix" choices to speedily tailor projects. Brainstorming Loading Screen: Showcased Gemini-generated concepts while an app is compiling, turning downtime into creative brainstorming.

It is supplemented by a new Annotation Mode in which users can visually code their app simply by pointing and giving commands like "make this button blue" or "animate this card from left." Gemini directly translates such actions into working code.

Google takes a step towards conversational app development.

With Vibe Coding, Google is moving toward a world where AI becomes the forefront developer partner, enabling anyone to develop advanced, multimodal apps without needing conventional programming experience.