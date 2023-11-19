Google India shares similarities between the World Cup finals of 2003 and 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google shared similarities between 2003 and 2023 World Cup finals

As India versus Australia is on the run as the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Google India has shared a list of technicalities, showing the similarities between the World Cup finals which took place in 2003, compared to this year’s final- 2023.

Google's post on X

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Google shared by writing, "Here we meet again, 20 years later #INDvsAUS".

Google has listed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as the leading scorers of the match, while Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma as first-time captains who are leading the World Cup squad in 2003 and 2023 respectively.

The note further mentioned ‘Rahul’ who has been the non-seasonal wicketkeeper for both World Cups. Rahul Dravid, back then took the wicketkeeping gloves in 2003, and KL Rahul is the wicketkeeper in the World Cup this year (in 2023).

Image Source : FILEGoogle shared similarities between the 2003 and 2023 World Cup finals

Similarities between 2003 and 2023

In 2003, Australia appeared to have an advantage of going undefeated in all the group-stage matches and India has the same advantage this year in 2023 too.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India first, in the final of the match today, which is taking place today at Narendra Modi Stadium.

About the India vs Australia match

Both the countries, Australia as well as India have opted to go in with no changes in the sides, which will play their respective last semifinal matches against South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team said that the team needs to stay calm during the game if they want to go over the line in today’s final.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channels to get sticker access | How to use it?

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News