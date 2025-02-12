Google I/O 2025 dates announced: Android 16, Gemini AI, and Pixel 10 to steal the spotlight

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google IO

Google I/O 2025 dates and event details: Google has confirmed the dates for its highly anticipated I/O Developer Conference- which is scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2025. The event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California (the US). The two-day event will take broadcasted online, as well as it will be an on-ground event. All the sessions will be live-streamed on YouTube for global accessibility, on the official page of the company. Attendees could expect keynotes, technical sessions, product demos, and more, focusing on innovations in AI and Android technology.

Highlights of Google I/O 2025: Android 16 and Gemini AI

This year’s Google I/O is expected to showcase several exciting updates. Major announcements are anticipated regarding Google’s AI model, Gemini, which could include enhanced features for AI chatbots. Additionally, updates on Android 16 will be a key highlight, along with news about Wear OS, Google Maps, and other Google services. The event may also feature a first look at the much-awaited Pixel 10 Series, keeping fans on edge for the latest smartphone developments.

Google I/O 2025 and Microsoft build 2025: A historic coincidence

Interestingly, Google I/O 2025 overlaps with Microsoft’s Build event, which runs from May 19 to May 22. Both conferences are set to explore cutting-edge developments in AI and developer tools, sparking curiosity as to how these two tech giants will showcase their innovations simultaneously. This unique timing promises to bring an exciting competition of ideas and technologies.

