Google Halloween 2025 Doodle brings back cute ghosts and a spooky fun game Google’s 2025 Halloween Doodle fills the search page with cheerful ghosts and lets users play an interactive haunted game. The doodle continues Google’s yearly Halloween tradition, combining fun, creativity, and digital festivity.

Halloween 2025 is around the corner, approaching swiftly, and Google is once again bringing up new and more engaging doodle games for the players. The spooky celebrations with a special interactive Doodle will enable the players to play a live game online for free, and the animation and sound are even adorable – certainly going to engage users of every age group.

In the new Halloween doodle, when users search for ‘Halloween’ on Google Search, they will be greeted by adorable green ghosts floating across the screen, giving them a festive vibe and bringing festive cheer to the search page. The doodle has replaced the traditional Google logo (like every time) with animated ghosts, pumpkins, and glowing effects – totally setting up the Halloween mood.

Halloween 2025: Date and celebration

Halloween falls on Friday this year (October 31, 2025), and it will be celebrated all across the world with costumes for kids and adults, parties, pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating for kids.

Google’s festive doodle will add an extra layer of excitement by creating an engaging digital experience – capturing the playful spirit of the holiday.

The interactive Halloween game returns to Google

Users will have to simply click on the doodle, which will take them to an interactive Halloween game where they can play as cute little ghosts.

Players can either host a game or skip the tutorial to jump right into the fun.

The gameplay has been designed around teamwork and trickery, with each player guiding their ghost character through various challenges and haunted environments.

You will have to use the arrow keys to move the little ghost as per the command.

The visuals feature vibrant neon colours, pumpkins, and spooky forests, making it both festive and family-friendly.

A Google tradition continues with the Halloween Doodle

With Google’s new Halloween doodles, it is clear that the tech giant has become very user-focused, and it has been an annual tradition for the company since the early 2010s.

Every year since then, Google has featured a creative mini-game or animated story. In 2025, the doodle continues this legacy with an upgraded version of its classic ghost game, combining nostalgia and new features for players of all ages.

This year’s theme focuses on friendly spirits spreading Halloween joy rather than fright.

