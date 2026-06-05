Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: Now create AI videos featuring yourself

New Delhi:

Google is expanding its Gemini Avatar feature, letting more paid subscribers create AI videos starring a digital version of themselves. If you are wondering, this means you can now build an AI “clone” that matches your look, voice, and the way you talk, then use it to whip up videos, presentations, and other content that sounds and feels convincingly like you.

After months of testing, the broader release is powered by Google’s Gemini Omni AI model.

What is Gemini Avatar?

It’s a tool that lets you generate a virtual version of yourself. Once you set it up, your avatar is tied to your Google account and works across different Gemini features. You jump in through the Gemini app — just tap your way through Settings, then Avatar.

How to create your AI Avatar

Getting your AI avatar up and running is pretty straightforward. First, you scan your face: hold your phone at eye level and follow the prompts while the camera grabs several angles. This helps Gemini map your features accurately. Next, you train the voice; read out the random phrases and numbers the system gives you. It listens to your accent, pitch, and rhythm so the digital voice actually sounds like you.

Tips for better avatar creation

When you have finished both steps, your avatar will be ready. For the best results, it is recommended to follow these guidelines during the setup:

Hold the phone at eye level

Ensure proper lighting conditions

Keep eyes, nose, and mouth clearly visible

Remove hats, masks, and sunglasses

Avoid having other people in the background

Glasses are permitted and can be included in the avatar model

And, probably obviously, do not let anyone else sneak into the background. These measures help improve the accuracy of the AI-generated avatar.

Safety measures introduced by Google

With so many worries about deepfakes and AI misuse, Google added a few guardrails. You need to be at least 18 to set up an avatar, and you have to be there in person during enrolment; no making avatars for someone else behind their back. Every AI video gets a hidden SynthID watermark so there’s traceability, which helps spot AI content and avoid impersonation.

Availability

Gemini Avatar is rolling out to more paying Gemini subscribers. There is no word yet on when, or if, free users will get access. Still, as AI-generated content looks and sounds more like the real deal, Gemini Avatar marks Google’s push to make these creative tools available while putting safety first.