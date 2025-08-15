Google flights launches new AI tool to help users save money on their trips New AI tools in Google Flights will enable users to find cheap flights simply by describing their trip in a conversational manner, without needing to apply any filters.

Google is rolling out a new AI powered search tool for travellers. The company announced on Thursday that its new AI-powered search tool, Flight Deals, will be rolling out over the next week. The new tool will be available in the US, Canada, and India. The new feature will be available within Google Flights. It is designed for flexible travelers who are looking to save money on their next trip.

According to a blog post by the company, there will be no need to opt-in for the feature. Users can access Flight Deals either through its dedicated page or via the top-left menu on Google Flights.

Simplify search process

The tool aims to simplify the search process. Instead of manually adjusting dates, destinations, and filters to find the best prices, travelers can simply describe their ideal trip in a natural, conversational way. For example, a user could search for "a week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstopy" or "a 10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder".

Flight Deals will then use Google's advanced AI to understand the request and present the best bargains that match the criteria. It will also show destinations the user might not have considered before.

The tool uses real-time data from hundreds of airlines and booking sites to quickly display relevant and up-to-date options.

Google stated that Flight Deals is launching in beta to gather feedback on how AI can improve travel planning. The original Google Flights will remain and will continue to be updated, with a new option being added to exclude basic economy fares for trips in the US and Canada.

