OnePlus Nord 5 gets price cut, now thousands of rupees cheaper: Find out where to buy

There has been a significant price cut on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 5 5G. This phone is now thousands of rupees cheaper than its original launch price and is available at a very low price during the ongoing Freedom Sale on Amazon.
In a related move, the company has also reduced the price of the Nord CE 5 from the same series. The Nord CE 5, which features a 7100mAh battery, is now available at a starting price of Rs 22,999. Meanwhile, you can purchase the OnePlus Nord 5 at an initial price of Rs 29,750.
OnePlus Nord 5 discount
The OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in three variants:
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (starting at Rs 31,999)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Rs 34,999)
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Rs 37,999)
During the Amazon Freedom Sale, buyers can get the following benefits:
- An instant bank discount of Rs 2,250.
- An exchange bonus of up to Rs 29,000.
The phone is available in three colour options: Dry Ice, Phantom Gray, and Marble Sands.
OnePlus Nord 5 features
- Display: A 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.
- Processor: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
- Memory: It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
- Battery & Charging: Features a 6,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.
- Software: The phone runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and includes OnePlus AI features powered by Google Gemini.
- Cameras:
- Rear: A dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, supporting 20x digital zoom.
- Front: A 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
- Other features: The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and includes dual SIM card support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
ALSO READ: Infinix GT 30 5G+ goes on sale in India with Rs 1,500 discount just for today