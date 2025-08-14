Infinix GT 30 5G+ goes on sale in India with Rs 1,500 discount just for today Infinix GT 30 5G+ is designed for gamers and includes many gaming-specific features. It is now available for purchase on Flipkart starting today.

New Delhi:

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India, the Infinix GT 30 5G+. The newly launched smartphone is a new addition to the company's GT Series. The smartphone is available on sale just a week after its official launch. Designed specifically for gamers, the phone features built-in gaming triggers, which allow for easy and precise in-game control, reducing the need for on-screen buttons.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India price and availability

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is available in three colour options: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White. The phone's starting price is Rs 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The other variant is priced at Rs 20,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The phone went on sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart starting today, August 14, at 12 PM. For a limited time, the gaming phone will be available at a special discounted price of Rs 17,999, which includes a Rs 1,500 special discount.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ features

Display: The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits.

Performance: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both the RAM and storage can be expanded.

Battery: It comes with a powerful 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It also includes reverse and bypass charging options. For better gaming performance, it features a 6-layer vapor chamber cooling system.

Operating System: The phone runs on HiOS, which is based on Android 15.

Camera: It has a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP front-facing camera.

