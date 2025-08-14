Independence Day 2025: Turn images into personalised WhatsApp Stickers to send wishes Independence Day 2025 will be celebrated on August 15. You can create your personalised WhatsApp sticker with your image for WhatsApp easily.

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15. This occasion is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, as it marks the day India gained freedom from 200 years of exploitative British rule. The Prime Minister of India unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort. Citizens also show their patriotic spirit by wishing each other well and participating in various cultural programs.

Now, with the help of AI, you can create personalised stickers to wish your friends and family on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. If you're wondering how to do that, here is a step-by-step guide.

How to create AI Independence Day stickers for WhatsApp

Choose a photo: Select any photo you want to use for your sticker.

Use a generative AI chatbot: Upload the photo to a generative AI chatbot like ChatGPT, Grok, or any other app.

Convert to an art form: Since generative AI is not yet perfect, it's often a good idea to convert your image into a different art form, such as Ghibli style, to avoid distortions. Simply prompt the chatbot to make this change.

Add a personalised message: After converting the image, prompt the chatbot to add a personalized message, such as "Happy Independence Day" or any other text you like.

Download the image: Download the new image from the chatbot and save it to your phone's gallery.

Convert to a sticker on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp and go to the sticker option.

Tap on "Create" and upload the photo you just downloaded from the chatbot. WhatsApp will convert it into a sticker.

You can now easily share your custom, AI-generated sticker with your contacts.

