Motorola G45 5G gets huge discount, available for as low as Rs 9,000: Where to buy Motorola G45 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Interested buyers can take advantage of impressive offers on this smartphone.

Flipkart's Freedom Sale is back to celebrate India's Independence Day. Running from August 13 to August 17, this sale gives shoppers a chance to buy a Motorola 5G phone for less than Rs 10,000. This particular phone, launched last year in India, boasts impressive features like a 50MP camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM.

Motorola G45 5G discounts

The Motorola G45 5G, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, is listed at Rs 11,999 during the sale. You can get an extra 5% cashback if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank debit card.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 11,250. This means if you trade in an old smartphone that gets you at least Rs 3,000, you could get the Motorola G45 5G for as low as Rs 9,000.

Motorola G45 5G features

Display: It has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Performance: The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera: It features a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP camera on the front.

Battery: It's equipped with a large 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Connectivity: The phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM cards, and over 13 5G bands.

Operating System: It runs on Hello UI, which is based on Android 14.

Colours: The phone is available in four colors: Blue, Green, Pink Lavender, and Viva Magenta.

