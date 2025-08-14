Vodafone Idea delights users with up to 50GB of additional data on select prepaid plans

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has launched a new offer for its millions of subscribers. The company is providing additional data with select recharge plans priced at Rs 1,749, Rs 3,499, Rs 3,699, and Rs 3,799. This limited-period offer is part of Vi's Hero Unlimited plans and, according to a Telecom Talks report, is available in most telecom circles across the country.
Subscribers who wish to take advantage of this offer must recharge with one of the four plans between August 1 and August 31.
Here is the additional data available with each plan:
1. Rs 1,749 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 180 days
- Daily Benefits:
- Unlimited voice calling
- 1.5GB daily data
- 100 SMS per day
- Additional Data: 30GB extra data for 45 days (offer specific)
Hero Unlimited Benefits:
- Weekend Data Rollover: Use your unspent weekday data on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Data Delights: Up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no extra cost.
- Binge All Night: Unlimited data usage between 12 AM and 6 AM daily.
2. Rs 3,499 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 365 days
- Daily Benefits:
- Unlimited voice calling
- 1.5GB daily data
- 100 SMS per day
- Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)
Hero Unlimited Benefits:
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Data Delights
- Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)
3. Rs 3,699 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 365 days
- Daily Benefits:
- Unlimited voice calling
- 2GB daily data
- 100 SMS per day
- OTT Subscription: 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription
- Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)
Hero Unlimited Benefits:
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Data Delights
- Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)
4. Rs 3,799 Prepaid Plan
- Validity: 365 days
- Daily Benefits:
- Unlimited voice calling
- 2GB daily data
- 100 SMS per day
- OTT Subscription: 1 year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription
- Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)
Hero Unlimited Benefits:
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Data Delights
- Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)
ALSO READ: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 14, 2025: 100% Working redeem codes launched