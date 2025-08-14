Vodafone Idea delights users with up to 50GB of additional data on select prepaid plans Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer valid on four recharge plans. This limited-time offer allows users to receive additional data of up to 50GB.

New Delhi:

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has launched a new offer for its millions of subscribers. The company is providing additional data with select recharge plans priced at Rs 1,749, Rs 3,499, Rs 3,699, and Rs 3,799. This limited-period offer is part of Vi's Hero Unlimited plans and, according to a Telecom Talks report, is available in most telecom circles across the country.

Subscribers who wish to take advantage of this offer must recharge with one of the four plans between August 1 and August 31.

Here is the additional data available with each plan:

1. Rs 1,749 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 180 days

Daily Benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

1.5GB daily data

100 SMS per day

Additional Data: 30GB extra data for 45 days (offer specific)

Hero Unlimited Benefits:

Weekend Data Rollover: Use your unspent weekday data on Saturdays and Sundays.

Data Delights: Up to 2GB of backup Data every month, at no extra cost.

Binge All Night: Unlimited data usage between 12 AM and 6 AM daily.

2. Rs 3,499 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 365 days

Daily Benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

1.5GB daily data

100 SMS per day

Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)

Hero Unlimited Benefits:

Weekend Data Rollover

Data Delights

Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)

3. Rs 3,699 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 365 days

Daily Benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

2GB daily data

100 SMS per day

OTT Subscription: 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)

Hero Unlimited Benefits:

Weekend Data Rollover

Data Delights

Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)

4. Rs 3,799 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 365 days

Daily Benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

2GB daily data

100 SMS per day

OTT Subscription: 1 year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription

Additional Data: 50GB extra data for 90 days (offer specific)

Hero Unlimited Benefits:

Weekend Data Rollover

Data Delights

Binge All Night (Unlimited Night Data)

