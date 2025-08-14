Instagram's next big feature: Connecting you with friends based on shared interests: Here's how it works Instagram is working on a new feature called Picks. The platform is already crowded with features, and this comes after the company has rolled out a host of updates.

New Delhi:

Instagram has been busy rolling out a host of new features, and now the company is developing another one. According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram is working on a new feature called Picks. Currently an internal prototype, the feature will allow users to select their favorite movies, books, TV shows, games, and music. Instagram would then identify overlaps with friends who have chosen the same things.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. Instagram later confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature exists but is not being tested externally. This new tool could be aimed at helping users connect more personally with friends based on shared interests. More details about the feature are expected to be revealed if and when the company decides to launch it for users.

Instagram already has a reputation for adopting features from competing platforms. For instance, the company recently introduced several new tools, including:

Instagram Map, which resembles Snapchat's Snap Map.

Repost, a feature similar to X's (formerly Twitter) retweet function.

A new Friends tab, which lets users see public Reels that their friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or created.

Changes to livestream feature

Instagram has made a change to its live streaming feature, now requiring users to have at least 1,000 followers to go live. This update comes soon after the platform introduced new messaging and blocking options in India. If you have fewer than 1,000 followers, you can still make video calls to connect with your audience.

This new follower requirement could make it harder for smaller creators to reach new fans through live streaming. Although Instagram hasn't explained why they're doing this, some people think it might be to conserve resources, as live streaming uses a lot of energy and the company may not see it as worth the cost for broadcasts with only a few viewers.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea delights users with up to 50GB of additional data on select prepaid plans