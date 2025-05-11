Google Chrome's new AI feature targets scammers, enhancing online security Google Chrome users will soon receive a new feature powered by Gemini AI. This feature aims to protect users from scams, acting as an AI security guard for the browser.

New Delhi:

Google Chrome users can look forward to new, AI-powered features designed to boost the browser's security. This innovative feature aims to protect users from scams by alerting them when they visit websites with a history of fraudulent activity. Dubbed Gemini Nano, this security enhancement was introduced in the latest version of Chrome, version 137. Google describes this feature as an added layer of protection, ensuring users receive a full-page warning if they attempt to access potentially harmful sites.

Scammers often lure unsuspecting users into traps set by fake websites, making it challenging for the average person to identify such threats. With the introduction of Gemini Nano, Google is simplifying this process, making it easier for users to discern between legitimate and fraudulent sites.

One of the standout aspects of Gemini Nano is that it operates directly on the device, eliminating any privacy concerns that might arise from online tracking. This AI-based scanner will proactively warn users about potential threats based on a site's history.

To activate this feature, users need to navigate to Chrome's Safe Browsing settings on their laptop or PC and enable Enhanced Protection. Once turned on, alerts will automatically pop up whenever users visit a suspicious website, helping them stay safer online.

