Google AI Mode launched in India: Smarter search with voice and visual prompts Google has officially launched its AI Mode search experience in India through Search Labs. Powered by Gemini 2.5, the new feature offers advanced reasoning, multimodal support (text, voice, images), and deeper search capabilities.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out its AI Mode search feature in India, enabling users to access a more intelligent, interactive, and multimodal search experience. Previously available as an experiment in the U.S., this feature is now part of Google’s Search Labs in India and can be activated in English via the Google app or desktop.

Powered by Gemini 2.5 for complex queries

AI Mode is backed by Gemini 2.5, allowing users to submit long, nuanced questions and receive highly detailed, AI-generated answers. The feature uses a technique called query fan-out, breaking down a complex prompt into sub-questions to dig deeper into the web. Google says early users are asking queries 2–3 times longer than usual, including tasks like planning, product comparisons, or solving how-to queries.

Visual and Voice Search Optimised for India

India plays a key role in this global rollout due to its leading usage of Google Lens and voice search. With AI Mode, users can simply speak or upload images to search. For instance, snapping a photo of a plant and asking how to care for it will prompt the model to identify it and give detailed care tips.

This multimodal ability is crucial for India's diverse internet audience, offering flexibility in how users interact with Google Search.

Discover the best of the web

AI Mode is also designed to surface relevant web content, enabling exploration from multiple viewpoints. Users still get links to supporting web pages for deeper information. While AI-generated answers are shown when confidence is high, traditional results appear when necessary, maintaining reliability.

Google emphasises that AI Mode is part of its long-term vision to make information more accessible and contextual, shaping the future of search.

Continuous learning with Indian users

The feature is currently available as an experimental rollout in India, allowing Google to gather feedback and fine-tune responses. With more than 1.5 billion people globally using AI Overviews and rising engagement in India, this launch is a key step in expanding how users search smarter, faster, and in more natural ways.