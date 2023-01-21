Google Account switcher receives Material You redesign on the web: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google's Account switcher is reportedly getting a Material You redesign on the web. The redesign features will come with rounded corners for all elements along with two main containers, reports 9To5Google.

The one in the foreground has a larger profile avatar along with the user's name and email address, next to it followed by a 'Manage your Google Account' button that is placed in a rounded rectangle rather than the usual pill.

The next item which will be displayed is 'Add another account' for users who will have multiple accounts, which finalises the inner container.

Moreover, the 'Privacy Policy' and 'Terms of Service' are displayed in the background along with "Sign out" or "Sign out of all accounts."

There are light (white/light grey) and dark (black/dark grey) themes, the report said.

Meanwhile, late last month, it was reported that the tech giant had rolled out a new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

