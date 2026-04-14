GOBOULT launches Mustang-inspired AmpVault V10 and V20 Powerbanks in India

New Delhi:

GOBOULT is growing its Mustang lineup in India with two new power banks: the AmpVault V10 and AmpVault V20. These fresh devices pick up where their Mustang-inspired smartwatches and earbuds left off, but this time the focus is all about portable charging—wrapped up in a bold, racing-inspired design.

Teaming up with Ford Mustang brings a real touch of speed and style to GOBOULT’s gear—these power banks do not look like your everyday accessories. They're designed to stand out, not just charge up.

Price and availability in India

Both the AmpVault V10 MagSafe and the V20 come in at just Rs 1,499 (intro offer; MRP: Rs 4,999). Expect to find them on all the big e-commerce sites and across India’s retail stores soon.

AmpVault V10: Compact MagSafe Powerbank

AmpVault V10 has been built for people who want portability and modern tech. It offers 15W wireless fast charging, thanks to MagSafe, which works with the latest smartphones. Inside, thereis a 10,000mAh battery, plus 22.5W wired output with Adaptive PPS, so it adapts the power to whatever device you plug in.

GOBOULT gave it a built-in Type-C cable, a handy foldable kickstand, dual output ports, and an LED battery gauge. Altogether, it packs real convenience and sports those Mustang racing stripes that make it pop in your pocket.

If you need more juice, the AmpVault V20 has you covered. With a beefy 20,000mAh battery, this one can handle multiple devices and full days out. It supports PD 3.0 and Adaptive PPS for fast charging up to 22.5W. You get three output ports, a tough matte finish with Mustang badging, an LED dial to check battery levels, and extra safety features to protect against overcurrent and overvoltage. Even with all that, GOBOULT kept the form compact and pocket-friendly.

Design meets performance strategy

GOBOULT is pretty clear about what they’re aiming for—products that don’t sacrifice looks for performance, or vice versa. Too many power banks are basic and boring. The Mustang series wants to shake that up and create a truly stylish ecosystem. And it’s working: recent IDC and Counterpoint data show GOBOULT is growing fast in India’s crowded tech scene, especially in audio and wearables.

For anyone who wants fast charging with a bit of flair, the new AmpVault range makes a compelling option. It also shows GOBOULT’s plan to go beyond just audio—this brand’s looking to become a bigger player in lifestyle tech overall.