AC not cooling after servicing? Cooling coil could be the hidden problem

New Delhi:

If your AC is not cooling well even after a deep cleaning and service, then there is a chance that your cooling coil has an issue – either the evaporator or condenser coil could be the issue. This could be the heart of the problem and needs immediate action, or the gas will leak, and you might have to pay again for the refill. Also, due to the first buildup, gas leaks, and coil damage could really, really knock down the whole cooling system.

Why do cooling coil problems stop cooling?

The cooling coil in any air conditioner could handle all the heavy lifting when it comes to heat exchange inside your AC. When it gets dirty, starts to corrode or takes on damage, chances are that your AC may face issues in cooling the way it should, not even after a regular service.

How to know if the coil is corroded?

Here is how you could spot the Coil issues:

The AC blows regular air but does not cool.

You could see ice forming on the indoor unit.

You may witness water leaks from their indoor unit or witness an unusual smell.

Your electricity bill may suddenly jump up for no reason.

Airflow stays weak, or the turbo may not work.

How to tackle cooling coil problems?

There are ways to tackle the cooling coil issue – and it may cost you from Rs 500 to more than Rs 15,000. Here are the things to be fixed to get the cooling system back in action and their costings:

Deep cleaning (may cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500): If dust or grime clogs the coil, a pro could clean thoroughly and get the cooling back on track. Gas Refilling (it may cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000): If the refrigerant is leaking out, a technician could fix the leak and may recharge the system with fresh gas. Coil Repair (may cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000): Small leaks or damage usually get sorted with welding or sealing. Coil replacement (may cost between Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000+): If the coil has been shot, or either corroded badly or damaged beyond repair, it has to be replaced. The final bill will depend on the type of AC and the brand.

How to keep the cooling coils from failing?

Maintaining an AC is an important task – and many prefer to ignore it. The air conditioner needs a regular check to keep the air breathable and hygienic. Here is what you need to do to maintain the AC's health: