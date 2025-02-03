Gmail users beware! AI-powered hacking threatens 250 crore accounts worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HACK

Google has issued a serious warning to Gmail users, confirming that 2.5 billion (250 crores) accounts were vulnerable to hacking through artificial intelligence (AI). Cybercriminals are using deceptive tactics, posing as Google support agents, to trick users into revealing sensitive information.

Deceptive calls and emails: How hackers trap innocent customers?

As per the Forbes report, hackers are calling users to pretend to a Google support agents. They claim that the user’s account has been hacked and instruct them to recover their account using a recovery code sent via email.

The hacker’s emails and recovery codes appear to be legitimate, making it easy for users to fall into the trap.

Image Source : GMAILGMAIL

Steps to take immediately to protect your account

If you receive such a suspicious call or email, ignore it immediately. If you have already tried to recover your account using the recovery code, it’s crucial to reset your Gmail password right away. Here's how to do it:

Go to the settings on your Android device.

Tap on Google and select your name.

Click on Manage your Google account.

Tap on the Security tab at the top.

Under "How to sign in to your Google account," select Password.

Enter your new password and tap Change Password.

If you have forgotten your password, tap on Forgot my password and follow the on-screen instructions to answer security questions and reset your password.

Enhance your Gmail security with two-factor authentication

To add an extra layer of security, always enable two-factor authentication for your Gmail account. This additional step will significantly reduce the chances of unauthorized access to your account, even if hackers manage to obtain your password.

ALSO READ: TRAI launches new initiative for seamless digital connectivity inside buildings

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) conducted a webinar on January 30 (2025). In the webinar, the company focused on the importance of digital connectivity inside buildings. The discussion further revolved around TRAI's ‘Regulation on Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, 2024’, with participation from Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) from various states and union territories.

ALSO READ: BSNL BiTV offers 450+ Live TV channels for free, as low as Rs 99 plan

BSNL has also launched the IFTV service in select states for its broadband users. Both BiTV and IFTV were part of BSNL's announcements during the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2024), where the company introduced seven innovative services, including Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) offerings.