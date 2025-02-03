Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL BiTV offers 450+ Live TV channels for free, as low as Rs 99 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of the leading brands in the telecom sector owned by the government has brought cheer to its users by launching BiTV, a direct-to-mobile TV service which offers access to over 450 live TV channels. In partnership with OTT Play, the government-run telecom giant now provides this feature for free to its mobile users across India.

Watch Live TV in budget plans

BSNL has confirmed via its official X handle that users of even the cheapest voice-only plan, priced at just Rs 99, can enjoy BiTV for free. Subscribers will not incur any additional charges to access live TV channels on their smartphones. This comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom companies to roll out affordable voice-only plans.

BSNL voice-only plans

Rs 99 Plan:

Validity: 17 days

Benefits: Unlimited free voice calling to any number in India.

Rs 439 Plan:

Validity: 90 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 300 free SMS.

What is BiTV?

BiTV is a direct-to-mobile service from BSNL which enables customers to have access to more than 450 live TV channels, web series and movies. During its trial phase, the company offered more than 300 free TV channels, and now this service is fully integrated with all BSNL SIM cards.

No extra charges for BiTV

BSNL users can access BiTV entirely free of charge with any BSNL mobile plan. This feature is available through the BiTV app, making it convenient for smartphone users to enjoy their favourite shows and movies on the go.

ALSO READ: Vodafone breaks ground with satellite video calls, leaving Starlink behind: How will it work?

Vodafone has recently raised the stakes in the satellite communication race, making a world-first satellite video call from a regular 4G/5G smartphone, much to the tension of Elon Musk's Starlink. The video call was made from a remote location in the Wales Mountains, an area where no terrestrial mobile network exists. According to Vodafone’s CEO Margherita Della Valle, no hardware upgrades were required in the smartphone, making this an innovative leap forward in satellite connectivity.

ALSO READ: 5 New WhatsApp features to make your messaging more engaging

With these new updates, WhatsApp is making communication more fun, personalized, and convenient. From AI-powered chats and instant reactions to better call features and enhanced photo customization, these changes are designed to improve user experience in every way.