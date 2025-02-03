5 New WhatsApp features to make your messaging more engaging

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms owned by Meta has introduced several new features for the platform. These features will enhance user experience across Android, iPhone and desktop versions. Back in January 2025, several beta features were rolled out, to make the chat experience more interactive, fun and convenient.

So, if you have not received these updates yet, make sure that you are using the latest version of the app. Here are a few of the recently added updates in January 2025.

1. WhatsApp AI Studio: Chat with AI personalities

WhatsApp has introduced AI Studio, where users can interact with AI-powered characters. From cultural icons to pop-culture figures, this feature has been designed for users who like to engage in conversations.

2. Call without saving numbers

AI Studio makes messaging more fun and interactive for anyone and everyone who is using the platform.

After several requests raised on social media, finally, the instant messaging platform has added a built-in dial pad for the iPhones. This feature will enable the users to call any number directly from the Calls tab without having to save it as a contact first.

This makes one-time calls and quick dials much easier and more convenient.

3. Double-tap for quick reaction

Compatible with both Android and iPhone, this new feature will let you react to messages with ease by using a double-tap gesture.

Instead of long-pressing a message, you could simply double-tap to bring up an emoji reaction carousel.

This works for text messages, media files, and even voice notes, making conversations faster and more expressive.

4. Personalized messaging: Create and share stickers

WhatsApp has introduced photo stickers and sticker pack links, which enable users to convert their photos into stickers.

This means that you could personalise stickers and share sticker packs via links with friends. Certainly, an engaging way to make chats more expressive.

5. Background effects for photos

WhatsApp will enable the users to customize their photos before sending them in individual chats. You can add background effects, filters, and other creative elements to make your pictures more engaging and visually appealing.

