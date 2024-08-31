Gmail Android app gets new Gemini AI-powered features: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Gmail

Google continuously adds new features to Gmail to enhance user experience. One of its latest additions is the Q&A feature powered by the company's artificial intelligence Gemini chatbot. This new feature aims to simplify various tasks within Gmail. Through the Q&A feature, users can easily obtain information and assistance related to Gmail. It facilitates the process of creating emails and comprehending received messages. Initially, the feature was released for web users and is now being made available to smartphone users.

According to Google's blog post, the Q&A feature will allow users to access unread messages, summarise emails from the inbox, and view emails from specific senders. Furthermore, the feature will also provide the ability to have emails read aloud.

To access the feature, paying users can click on the black star logo, which represents Gemini, located in the top-right corner of the app. While currently the Gmail Q&A feature only has access to emails, Google plans to integrate it with users' Drive accounts in the future.

Currently, the feature is being rolled out for Android users, with iOS support expected within 15 days. It is anticipated that iOS users will have access to the Q&A feature before the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Gemini, the AI assistant for Android, has introduced two new features for the platform designed to enhance user interaction with their smartphone screens and YouTube videos. The features, named "Ask about this screen" and "Ask about this video," enable users to ask questions based on their current screen content or the video playing on YouTube. By capturing a screenshot or processing video captions, Gemini provides relevant information or summaries upon request.

The "Ask about this screen" feature allows users to inquire about the content currently displayed on their smartphone screens. Once activated, Gemini captures a temporary screenshot of the screen, which the AI then analyzes to provide answers to user queries.

The "Ask about this video" feature is specifically designed for YouTube videos with captions. When a user is watching a YouTube video and activates Gemini, they can choose the "Ask about this video" option. This prompts Gemini to provide summaries or answer questions based on the video’s captions.

