Generate Gemini AI videos for free: Google makes service available to all for limited time Google has announced that its advanced video-generating AI tool, Veo 3, is now available for free to everyone. This information was shared by the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, on his X handle.

If you've ever wanted to try generative AI video but were put off by high subscription fees, now is your chance to do so for free. Google has announced that its generative AI video tool, Veo 3, will be available to all users at no cost for a limited time.

The offer, announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, is valid until 10 a.m. on Monday. The tool, which was first introduced at Google I/O 2025 in May, was previously only available to paid users. To ensure a smooth experience for everyone, Google has set up "a load of TPUs" to provide uninterrupted access to free users.

Pichai's post stated that Veo 3 is free for everyone this weekend, and users can create AI videos based on their imagination directly through the Gemini app. The official Google handle also confirmed the offer, noting that after 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 24, the tool will once again be exclusively for Gemini Pro users.

What is Veo 3?

Veo 3 is an AI video generation tool that can create short, realistic videos based on a user's text prompts. It can produce a range of content, from animated shorts to cinematic sequences and storyboards. Users simply need to type a command describing their idea, and the tool will generate a short video.

Google has also rolled out the Veo 3 Fast model in India, which generates videos at a faster rate. Android and iOS users can access it through the Gemini app. Google claims that Veo 3 is the most advanced AI video generation model available, and it is a direct competitor to tools like OpenAI's Sora.ai and PerplexityAI.

