iPhone 13 gets cheaper than premium Andriod phones, available for Rs 35,000: Where to buy

New Delhi:

If you've been wanting to buy an iPhone but your budget is holding you back, now might be the perfect time. The price of the iPhone 13 has dropped significantly, making it available for a price comparable to a mid-range flagship Android smartphone.

Even though it's a few years old, the iPhone 13 still offers excellent performance and a top-notch camera that can compete with many of today's Android devices. Additionally, for those concerned about data security, the iPhone 13 offers a great way to get Apple's robust security features without a high price tag. With the latest deals, you can save thousands of rupees.

iPhone 13 discount

Amazon is offering a chance to buy the iPhone 13 at its lowest price ever. The 128GB variant is currently listed for Rs 42,900. Customers can also get an additional Rs 1,000 discount when using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

You can also save up to Rs 41,705 with the exchange offer. If your old smartphone is valued at just Rs 7,000, you could get the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 35,000. Keep in mind that the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old phone.

iPhone 13 features

Design: It has a glass back panel with an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Display: The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision.

Performance: It's powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Cameras: The rear camera setup includes a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front has a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: It's equipped with a 3240mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

