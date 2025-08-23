Motorola Edge 60 Fusion gets major price cut, now thousands cheaper: Where to buy Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has received a significant price cut. You can now purchase Motorola's waterproof phone, which was launched this year, for thousands of rupees less.

Motorola has announced a significant price drop for its mid-range smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion. This year's release is now available for thousands of rupees less than its initial price. In addition to the reduced price, customers can also take advantage of bank discounts and a no-cost EMI offer. The phone, which features a robust 5500mAh battery and a 50MP camera, can be purchased on the e-commerce website, Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion discount

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of the base model has been cut by Rs 3,000, bringing its cost down to Rs 22,999. There's also a 5 per cent cashback offer and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 22,350, making it even more affordable if you trade in an old phone.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features

Display: The phone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and includes features like Smart Water Touch 3.0 and an anti-fingerprint coating.

Design: It has a 3D curved design with a premium vegan leather finish on the back.

Processor & Performance: It runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Battery: The phone is equipped with a powerful 5,500mAh battery that supports 68W Turbo Fast Charging.

Software: It operates on Hello UI, based on Android 15, and includes AI features powered by Google Gemini.

Cameras: The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main lens and a 13MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing camera.

Other Features: The device also includes Dolby Atmos audio and IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring it is highly resistant to dust and water.

