Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
  Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 17, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 17, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX has released its redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 17, 2024, to help players download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game, and enjoy free goodies.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2024 12:04 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code- March 17, 2024
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code- March 17, 2024

These codes will help the players to download 'reward' from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 17, 2024

  1. FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
  2. FGBW3REGFBI7345
  3. FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R
  4. FFF7G8H9I0J1K2L
  5. FFR6S7T8U9V0W1X
  6. FFP5Q6R7S8T9U0V
  7. FY6STWRFG4585AR4
  8. FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
  9. FGT5RFVDERFVSER
  10. FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH
  11. F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4
  12. FERTY9IHK6OV98U
  13. FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

Benefits of using these codes

These codes enable the player to win exclusive stickers, diamonds, goodies, characters, skin for guns and more. 

How do you claim daily codes?

  1. Visit the official website of the game
  2. Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or go to the reward section
  3. Click on the link on the redemption page
  4. Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  5. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  6. Tap on submit
  7. Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them. 

ALSO READ: Govt fresh advisory removes requirement to take its permission for experimental AI models

 

