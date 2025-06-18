Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 18: Chance to win free weapons, skins, and diamonds Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India. These working redeem codes provide players with various gaming items, including free diamonds.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max has taken the Indian gaming scene by storm, especially among children and young adults. Its impressive gameplay and stunning graphics provide players with an immersive experience. Gamers eagerly anticipate the release of new redeem codes, which offer a variety of in-game items for free. For those playing Free Fire Max, we have exciting news: Garena has rolled out a set of brand-new redeem codes that are fully functional for players in India. It's worth mentioning that Garena releases unique redeem codes tailored to different regions. So, if you want to snag some free gaming items, make sure to use the codes specifically meant for India.

Keep in mind that these redeem codes are only active for a limited period, so it’s best to utilise them as soon as possible. In the redeem codes released on June 18, players can score an array of rewards, including pets, characters, emotes, glue walls, gun skins, diamonds, and bundles. Taking advantage of these items can really help enhance your gaming skills.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 18:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

Garena creates redeem codes by mixing letters and numbers, typically ranging from 13 to 16 characters. While Garena also rewards players through gaming events, these often require completing multiple tasks to receive gifts. In contrast, redeem codes come with no such stipulations.

If players miss out on redeem codes, they usually have to purchase gaming items using diamonds, which can only be acquired with real money. The great news about the latest redeem codes is that they now also include free diamonds. To redeem these codes, simply head over to Garena's official redemption website.

