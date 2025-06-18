WhatsApp ban: Iran orders citizens to delete WhatsApp amid conflict with Israel: Here's why Currently, there is an ongoing war between Israel and Iran. Iran has issued a significant order to its citizens, requesting them to delete WhatsApp.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict with Israel, Iran has urged its citizens to uninstall WhatsApp from their mobile phones and other devices. This appeal, aired on Iranian state television, claims that the app gathers user data to share with Israel, although there is no specific evidence to support this assertion. In response, WhatsApp has firmly denied these allegations. WhatsApp has expressed concern that such false claims could provide a pretext to disrupt their services at a time when they are most needed. The company emphasised that it employs end-to-end encryption to protect user privacy. In their statement, WhatsApp clarified that they do not track exact locations, keep records of who is messaging whom, or monitor individual messages exchanged between users. Furthermore, they stated that they do not divulge information to any government.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms, which is also the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Over the past few years, Iran has blocked access to various social media platforms, but many individuals in the country bypass these restrictions using proxies and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Assassination of a high-ranking Iranian general

Israel reportedly made headlines by claiming the assassination of a high-ranking Iranian general, referred to as General Ali Shadmani. In response to the situation, U.S. President Donald Trump advised citizens in Tehran to evacuate the city and demanded Iran's unconditional surrender. He was quoted as saying that he was not seeking a ceasefire but expected more than that. Trump expressed that the U.S. aimed for a decisive conclusion to the conflict, which might require Iran’s complete surrender, stating that he was not inclined to negotiate.

In reaction to these developments, Iran's army commander-in-chief, General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, issued a warning in a video message, asserting that the actions taken so far had only served to signal their intentions, and assured that punitive measures would be implemented soon.

