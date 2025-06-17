WhatsApp to display ads in parts of messaging app, using user data for personalisation This represents a notable change for the platform, considering its founders, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, had committed to keeping WhatsApp free from advertisements.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp announced on Monday that users will soon begin to see advertisements within specific sections of the app. This decision comes as parent company Meta Platforms explores new ways to generate revenue from its vast user base of billions. The ads will only appear in the Updates tab, which is utilised by approximately 1.5 billion people daily, ensuring that personal chat areas remain ad-free. In a blog post, WhatsApp reassured users that the personal messaging experience will remain unchanged, emphasising that personal messages, calls, and statuses are end-to-end encrypted and will not be used for advertising purposes.

This marks a significant shift for the platform, founded in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, who had pledged to keep WhatsApp free of advertisements. After Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, both founders departed a few years later, leaving Meta seeking ways to monetize the app.

Will use your personal data

WhatsApp indicated that advertisements will be targeted based on various factors, including age, geographic location, language preferences, the channels users follow within the app, and their interactions with the ads. Importantly, the app clarified that it will not use personal messages, calls, or group memberships to tailor ads for individuals.

In addition to this new advertising initiative, WhatsApp introduced two other features aimed at monetisation: Channels will have the option to charge users a monthly subscription fee for exclusive updates, and business owners can pay to enhance their channel's visibility to attract new followers.

The majority of Meta's revenue derives from advertising; in 2025, the company’s revenue totaled USD 164.5 billion, with USD 160.6 billion of that figure coming from ad sales.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a variety of new features to make Status updates more engaging and expressive. With the introduction of music stickers, interactive tools, and layout collages, these enhancements transform basic updates into vibrant stories. By doing so, the Status section becomes much more than just fleeting photos or text posts, inviting users to share richer experiences.

