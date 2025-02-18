Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Claim free rewards now Free Fire Max gaming codes for the day are out they will enable the players to avail of free diamonds, companion pets, character skins, loot crates and other in-game rewards. Here is the code and how to avail them.

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the favourites among Indian gamers, which offers exclusive in-game rewards and premium features has come up with daily codes for the players. The enhanced MAX version has gained immense popularity, especially after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. To keep players engaged, 111 Dots Studio regularly releases redeem codes, allowing users to unlock free items and enhance their gaming experience.

New Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for the day released

A fresh batch of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 18 is now available. These codes offer exciting rewards such as exclusive skins, weapons, character upgrades, and more. Registered players can redeem them through the official website reward.ff.garena.com.

It’s important to claim these codes quickly as they have a limited validity period. Typically, new codes are updated after midnight, so staying updated ensures you don’t miss out on free rewards.

List of active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Use the following redeem codes to claim your rewards:

WD2ATK3ZEA55 T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A FFBCJVGJJ6VP V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C RD3TZK7WME65 F8YC4TN6VKQ9 XN7TP5RM3K49 FF9MJ31CXKRG FF5XZSZM6LEF VNY3MQWNKEGU

These in-game rewards can help players progress faster and gain an edge over opponents. Be sure to claim them daily to maximize your gaming experience.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your rewards:

Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com Log in using your gaming credentials (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, X, VK, or Huawei ID). Enter the 12-digit redemption code in the designated box. Confirm and submit the code to claim rewards. Check your in-game mail section for collected rewards.

Make sure to redeem the codes before they expire and enjoy the free items in Garena Free Fire MAX!

