  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 8: Claim diamonds, skins and premium rewards for free

Garena has come up with 100 per cent active redeem codes for the day. Free Fire Max players will get in-game items, like diamonds, gun skins, characters, and more for free.

Free Fire Max
Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games, and players finally have something to get excited about: redeem codes released for today, 8 December 2025. The reason these codes have much fame among gamers is that they guarantee a wide array of premium in-game items absolutely free of cost. From aiming at diamonds to character outfits and exclusive weapon skins, the redeem codes offer a quick and efficient way to upgrade your game.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 December 2025

  1. FFIC33NTEUKA
  2. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  3. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  4. FF7TRD2SQA9F
  5. FF8HG3JK5L0P
  6. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  7. YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
  8. NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
  9. CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  10. X99TK56XDJ4X
  11. U8S47JGJH5MG
  12. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  13. 4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
  14. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  15. FF5B6YUHBVF3
  16. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  17. VQRB39SHXW10IM8
  18. ZRJAPH294KV5
  19. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  20. FFB2GH3KJL56

Why are these redeem codes important?

Free Fire Max remains one of the most loved battle royale games, all thanks to its fast-paced action and wide range of customisation options. However, while most premium items could be purchased by using diamonds, not every player wants to spend money.

Players will be able to unlock several in-game rewards, which include:

  • Booyah Pass rewards
  • Weapon skins
  • Limited-edition emotes
  • Loot crates
  • Special outfits
  • Elite character skins
  • Diamonds

These features will enhance the gaming experience and provide owners with a competitive advantage in matches.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes for today?

Players can receive daily rewards by following these steps:

  • Go to the official reward website of Free Fire Max in India: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in using your official ID, whether Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei Login, or VK.
  • Enter the redemption code in the input box.
  • Click Confirm.

Note that if the code is valid, the reward will be mailed to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Tips to improve your gameplay

To increase your chances of winning in matches, pick weapons that fit your style of play. Early in the match, wear your protective gear. Employ grenades when necessary in close combat. Customise controls for smoother movement.

