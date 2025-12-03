Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 3, 2025: New working codes released for India Garena has released new redeem codes, giving Free Fire MAX players a variety of free items like pets, emotes, characters, gun skins, Gloo Walls, and diamonds.

Although Garena Free Fire is banned in India, its Max version remains available and enjoys a huge fan following across the region, proving a massive hit with children and young adults alike.

To provide a fresh gaming experience for its millions of players, Garena releases new redeem codes every day. Utilising these codes allows players to easily win in-game items and enhance their skills. Garena has launched a set of new, working redeem codes specifically for December 3, 2025.

Redeem code details

It is important to note that Garena issues different redeem codes for each region. To receive free gaming items, players must use the codes designated for their specific region. The company designs these codes using a combination of letters and numbers, typically resulting in a 12 to 16-digit combination.

The December 3, 2025 redeem codes offer players a variety of exciting items, including pets, emotes, characters, gun skins, Gloo Walls, diamonds, and bundles. Taking advantage of these items can significantly help players advance through the game’s levels.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 3, 2025:

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Redeem Codes vs Events

Garena also offers free gaming items to Free Fire MAX players through in-game events, which provide a new experience by requiring players to complete various tasks to earn rewards.

In contrast, redeem codes have no such conditions, making them a simpler way to acquire items. This is why Free Fire MAX players eagerly anticipate the daily release of new codes.

These codes are only active for a limited time, so players must activate them promptly. Keep in mind that each redeem code can only be used once. If you receive an error message upon redemption, it means the code has either expired or already been used. If the redemption is successful, the gaming items will be added to your account ID within a few hours.

