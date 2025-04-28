Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Free skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX (a popular smartphone game) has rolled out new set of redeem codes for the users to upgrade their gameplay with exciting rewards. The developer, 111 Dots Studio has officially released a fresh batch of redeem codes for today, April 28. Players can grab free in-game items like cool skins, diamonds, new weapons, and much more by redeeming these codes before they expire.
Where to redeem the codes
Players must redeem their codes through the official redemption website — reward.ff.garena.com. Make sure to log in using your registered account details via platforms such as Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, X (Twitter), or VK.
Keep in mind, these redeem codes have a limited validity, so act fast to ensure you don't miss out on these exclusive rewards!
Today's Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: April 28
Here’s the list of active redeem codes for today:
- FQWERT123YUIOP45
- FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
- FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
- I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
- Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
- D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
- FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
- GXFT7YNWTQGZ
- FFBYX3MQKX2M
- FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
- FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
- FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
- FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
- FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFMTYKQPLKZ9
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
Why Garena Free Fire MAX is special
Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Garena Free Fire MAX has gained immense popularity. It offers players exclusive features, enhanced graphics, and daily opportunities to win powerful in-game items. These free rewards help players level up faster, improve their gear, and gain a strong edge against their opponents.
Daily redeem codes have become a major attraction for the Free Fire MAX community, and today’s codes bring more exciting freebies!
How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes
Follow these simple steps to unlock your rewards:
- Visit reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in with your game-linked account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.).
- Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the box provided.
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mail after successful redemption.
Grab your free loot now and boost your Free Fire MAX experience before the codes expire!