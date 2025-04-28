Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Free skins, diamonds and more

These time-bound codes will allow players to redeem free in-game perks like diamonds, gun skin, new weapons, characters and more. Here are the codes to enhance the gameplay experience.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28 Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX (a popular smartphone game) has rolled out new set of redeem codes for the users  to upgrade their gameplay with exciting rewards. The developer, 111 Dots Studio has officially released a fresh batch of redeem codes for today, April 28. Players can grab free in-game items like cool skins, diamonds, new weapons, and much more by redeeming these codes before they expire.

Where to redeem the codes

Players must redeem their codes through the official redemption website — reward.ff.garena.com. Make sure to log in using your registered account details via platforms such as Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, X (Twitter), or VK.

Keep in mind, these redeem codes have a limited validity, so act fast to ensure you don't miss out on these exclusive rewards!

Today's Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: April 28

Here’s the list of active redeem codes for today:

  1. FQWERT123YUIOP45
  2. FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  3. FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  4. I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
  5. Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
  6. D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
  7. FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
  8. GXFT7YNWTQGZ
  9. FFBYX3MQKX2M
  10. FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
  11. FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
  12. FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
  13. FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
  14. FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
  15. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  16. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  17. FFMTYKQPLKZ9
  18. FFDMNSW9KG2
  19. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  20. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  21. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  22. FF6WN9QSFTHX

Why Garena Free Fire MAX is special

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Garena Free Fire MAX has gained immense popularity. It offers players exclusive features, enhanced graphics, and daily opportunities to win powerful in-game items. These free rewards help players level up faster, improve their gear, and gain a strong edge against their opponents.

Daily redeem codes have become a major attraction for the Free Fire MAX community, and today’s codes bring more exciting freebies!

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Follow these simple steps to unlock your rewards:

  1. Visit reward.ff.garena.com.
  2. Log in with your game-linked account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.).
  3. Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the box provided.
  4. Collect your rewards from the in-game mail after successful redemption.

Grab your free loot now and boost your Free Fire MAX experience before the codes expire!

