Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 15: Claim free diamonds, gun skins, emotes and more These codes offer players free in-game rewards like diamonds, gun skins, loot crates, emotes, and character bundles. While Free Fire is banned in India, Free Fire Max is still available and players can redeem these codes quickly before they expire.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max, Garena’s popular battle royale game, has continued to be one of the popular mobile games, which is available for Indian players. To enhance gameplay, the company offers daily redeem codes, allowing players to claim exciting in-game items for free. On 15 May 2025, Garena released a fresh batch of 100% working redeem codes, giving players a chance to unlock a variety of exclusive rewards.

What you can get with today’s Redeem Codes

Today’s Free Fire Max redeem codes offer a wide range of valuable in-game items, including:

Free Diamonds Gun Skins Loot Crates Glue Wall Skins Exclusive Emotes New Characters Bundles and Accessories

These rewards can significantly improve your performance in the game and help you advance through tougher levels easily.

Free Fire Max redeem codes: For 15 May

Here are today’s active codes:

FH6J8K2L5ZH5 FT4R7E2W8QG2 FC8V2B7N5ML FD7S1A9G3HL2 F1A2S3D4F5G2 FX5C2V7B9N2G F6Z1X8C3V9B6 FV2B8N6M1JJ7 F8P4Q9R1S6DF FE5D8S1A4FH4 FY9U1I3O5PF4

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.). Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the input box. Click on “Confirm” to claim your rewards. Check your in-game mailbox to collect the items.

Important note

These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.

Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. To keep gamers engaged, Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.