Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 15: Claim free diamonds, gun skins, emotes and more

Free Fire Max, Garena’s popular battle royale game, has continued to be one of the popular mobile games, which is available for Indian players. To enhance gameplay, the company offers daily redeem codes, allowing players to claim exciting in-game items for free. On 15 May 2025, Garena released a fresh batch of 100% working redeem codes, giving players a chance to unlock a variety of exclusive rewards.
What you can get with today’s Redeem Codes
Today’s Free Fire Max redeem codes offer a wide range of valuable in-game items, including:
- Free Diamonds
- Gun Skins
- Loot Crates
- Glue Wall Skins
- Exclusive Emotes
- New Characters
- Bundles and Accessories
These rewards can significantly improve your performance in the game and help you advance through tougher levels easily.
Free Fire Max redeem codes: For 15 May
Here are today’s active codes:
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FC8V2B7N5ML
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- F6Z1X8C3V9B6
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
- FE5D8S1A4FH4
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
- Visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log in using your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
- Enter the 12-digit redeem code in the input box.
- Click on “Confirm” to claim your rewards.
- Check your in-game mailbox to collect the items.
Important note
These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.
Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. To keep gamers engaged, Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.
