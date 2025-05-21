Fortnite makes a comeback to Apple App Store in US after nearly 5 years Epic Games’ popular battle royale game Fortnite is now available once again for iPhone users in the US, marking a big victory in the developer’s long-running legal battle with Apple.

New Delhi:

After nearly five years of absence, Fortnite is officially back on the Apple App Store in the United States. This major move comes after a recent court ruling that found Apple guilty of violating a previous US court order, which mandated more openness in its App Store’s payment and app distribution ecosystem.

Why was Fortnite banned?

The dispute began in 2020 when Epic Games introduced an alternate payment method in Fortnite, bypassing Apple's mandatory 30 per cent commission fee. Apple responded by banning the game from the App Store. This triggered a legal battle with Epic accusing Apple of monopolistic practices, leading to one of the most talked-about tech lawsuits in recent history.

In April 2025, a federal judge ruled Apple had not complied with a previous court order to allow developers alternative payment options. As a result, Apple faces a criminal contempt investigation and was forced to open the door for apps like Fortnite to return.

Developer reactions and industry impact

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, celebrated the win on social media with the words, “We back fam.” Industry experts noted that while Fortnite's popularity has somewhat faded since its peak, this move still represents a significant win for developers who now have greater control over in-app monetisation.

Analysts also suggest this could set a precedent for apps like Spotify and Netflix to push back against Apple’s fees and change how digital payments are processed on iOS.

Fortnite’s comeback strategy

While Fortnite had already made a return on Android globally and iPhones in the EU, its reappearance on the US App Store is highly symbolic. The game is also now available through Epic Games Store and AltStore in Europe, giving users more platforms to access the game.

This legal success may encourage other developers to challenge App Store policies, potentially reshaping iOS app economics in the coming year.