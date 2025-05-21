Vi boosts postpaid international roaming plans with double data and travel protection Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revamped its postpaid International Roaming (IR) plans ahead of the summer travel season. The updated Rs 649, Rs 2999 and Rs 3999 plans now offer double the data, unlimited incoming calls, and optional travel protection benefits.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has updated its international postpaid roaming plans to offer more value to travellers for this summer. As more Indians plan international holidays, Vi’s upgraded IR plans now come with double the data, free incoming calls and even travel protection options.

These refreshed plans for international travellers are aiming at making travel abroad more conveniently and affordably for Vi’s postpaid customers.

Double data now on all three roaming plans

The updated plans include the Rs 649, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 IR packs. Earlier, these plan offers 500MB, 5GB, and 12GB of data, respectively. Now, users will get 1GB, 10GB, and 30GB of data with no additional cost in the available roaming plans.

Each plan offers different validity periods:

Rs 649 plan: 1-day validity Rs 2,999 plan: 10-day validity Rs 3,999 plan: 30-day validity

These plans suit both short international getaways and longer work or leisure trips.

Free incoming calls and SMS across all packs

All three international roaming plans now come with unlimited incoming calls. Outgoing calls are capped at:

50 minutes for Rs 649

300 minutes for Rs 2,999

1,500 minutes for Rs 3,999

Users also receive 10, 50, and 100 free SMS, depending on the plan.

Pre-activation and baggage protection add-on

Vi has made the IR experience more flexible by allowing users to schedule pack activation up to 60 days in advance through the Vi app or website.

Additionally, customers can opt for baggage protection for Rs 99, thanks to Vi’s partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags. This offers compensation of up to Rs 19,800 per bag if checked-in luggage is delayed or lost beyond 96 hours.

Vi’s revamped postpaid roaming plans offer better data, call benefits, and travel peace of mind. With international travel bouncing back, these updates make Vi a strong contender for India’s frequent flyers and vacationers.