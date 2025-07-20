Forget Japan, America: This nation boasts world's fastest internet; India still outside top 20 Japan has recently set a world record for the fastest internet speed. However, it is important to note that Japan does not have the fastest internet overall.

New Delhi:

Japan has recently made headlines by testing the fastest internet speed in the world. Scientists from Japan's National Institute of Information Technology have achieved an incredible internet speed of 1.02 petabits per second, which is approximately 1,27,500 gigabits per second. To give you an idea of how impressive this speed is, it's 30 lakh times quicker than what most people in the United States experience with their home internet. This amazing speed was achieved through the use of new and advanced fiber optic technology. However, even with this incredible achievement, Japan doesn't make the list of countries with the fastest internet services. In fact, India doesn’t even make it to the top 20 list.

According to a report by Speedtest, the UAE holds the top spot for mobile internet speed, with an average of 546.14 megabits per second (Mbps). On the other hand, Singapore ranks highest for home broadband, boasting an average speed of 393.15 Mbps. Other countries with significant internet usage include India, the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan. While these countries are rapidly improving their telecom infrastructure, their mobile and home internet speeds are still lagging behind.

Here’s a look at the top 10 countries for mobile internet speeds:

UAE - 546.14 Mbps Qatar - 517.44 Mbps Kuwait - 378.45 Mbps Bahrain - 236.77 Mbps Brazil - 228.89 Mbps Bulgaria - 224.46 Mbps South Korea - 218.06 Mbps China - 201.67 Mbps Saudi Arabia - 198.39 Mbps Denmark - 196.27 Mbps

And for home broadband speeds, the top 10 countries are:

Singapore - 393.15 Mbps Hong Kong - 323.87 Mbps France - 319.43 Mbps Chile - 318.84 Mbps UAE - 313.90 Mbps Iceland - 299.21 Mbps USA - 287.59 Mbps South Korea - 279.73 Mbps Macau - 264.13 Mbps Romania - 259.50 Mbps

Note- This data is according to the Speed Test website (https://www.speedtest.net/global-index). This is the data between June 2024 and June 2025.

As for India, it ranks 26th in mobile internet speed with an average of 133.51 Mbps and unfortunately sits at 98th place for home broadband speed, with an average of only 59.51 Mbps. Even Nepal performs better in home broadband speed, ranking 88th with an average of 77.90 Mbps.

