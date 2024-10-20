How to buy Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000? Here's a limited period trick

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15

If you are planning to upgrade from your Android or old iPhone to the newer version, then here is the right time as e-commerce players are offering the device at an exciting discount. The iPhone 15 is kicking off its Diwali sale tonight on Flipkart, where the aggregator offers the handset (which was usually priced at Rs 66,900), and now it is available for under Rs 50,000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deals.

How to avail of the iPhone 15 below Rs 50,000?

Here’s how it works:

Flipkart is rolling out bank discounts on select credit and debit cards, which can knock off several thousand rupees right off the bat.

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone lying around, you can trade it in for an exchange bonus.

By combining these offers, the Rs 66,900 price tag suddenly becomes much more attractive, allowing some lucky buyers to get it for under Rs 50,000!

What to expect from the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which ensures fast performance for gaming, multitasking or using intensive apps. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, that provides vibrant colours and sharp visuals, a perfect time to enjoy videos or scrolling through social media on your new iOS device.

For photography, the iPhone 15 is equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. This combination allows you to capture detailed photos even in low light, while the ultra-wide lens is ideal for landscapes or group shots. The 12MP front camera is also a bonus for selfie enthusiasts and video call aficionados.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 supports 5G, future-proofing you for faster network speeds. With all-day battery life and MagSafe charging, topping up your phone is hassle-free.

Is it worth the investment?

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 50,000, the iPhone 15 is a great deal, especially considering Apple’s usual pricing.

Packed with powerful performance, impressive cameras, and a solid display, this deal during the Flipkart sale is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

ALSO READ: How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide