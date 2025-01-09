Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 announced, to offer huge discounts on wide range of smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart sale

Amazon and Flipkart have emerged as two titans in the e-commerce industry, each known for rolling out special sales during significant occasions in India. With Republic Day approaching on January 26, both companies are gearing up for exciting sales events. Flipkart has just announced its Republic Day Sale, following in the footsteps of Amazon. If you're a Flipkart user eager to snag some discounts, the perfect opportunity is right around the corner.

Flipkart is preparing to kick off its first major sale of 2025, aimed at its millions of customers. Now is the time to start compiling your shopping list, as the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, aptly dubbed the Monumental Sale, will be live soon.

Discounts will be available for an entire week

If you've been looking forward to the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, your wait is almost over. The sale will officially begin on January14, but if you're a Plus member, you’ll get access to the discounts a day earlier. The sale will run until January 19, giving you six days to take advantage of these fantastic offers. Plus members can enjoy a full week of shopping at reduced prices. Flipkart has started rolling out promotions for various products that will be featured in this sale.

Exciting deals on laptops and smartphones

Flipkart has announced a range of deals and discounts. Among the highlights, expect significant price cuts on devices like the iPhone 16 and MacBook Air Mini M2. Additionally, this sale presents a great chance to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S24 5G series smartphones at attractive prices.

If you're interested in a smartphone from Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, you can snag the CMF Phone 1 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just Rs 14,000. This device was initially launched in India at Rs 16,999 back in July. For those looking to buy a MacBook Air, you're in luck: during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, you can get the MacBook M2 Air for only Rs 75,000, a notable drop from its current price of Rs 90,000 for the 16GB variant.

ALSO READ: Jio warns users against Premium Rate Service scam: Never call back missed calls from these numbers