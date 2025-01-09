Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Jio warns users against Premium Rate Service scam: Never call back missed calls from these numbers

If you use a Jio SIM, there is important news for you. Jio has issued a significant warning to its millions of users. Ignoring this warning could lead to substantial financial loss.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 19:00 IST
International call scam
Image Source : FILE International call scam

If you’re a Reliance Jio SIM user, there’s some important news you should know. Reliance Jio has issued a crucial advisory alerting its millions of users about a new form of cyber fraud. According to the company, cybercriminals are making missed calls from international numbers in an attempt to scam unsuspecting individuals.

It's worth noting that both the government and telecom companies are working tirelessly to combat cyber fraud. However, criminals are continually devising new tactics to carry out their schemes. In light of this, Jio has warned its vast user base about this recent scam.

The company has also sent out emails to its users detailing the situation. In the email, Jio cautioned that scammers are targeting individuals with missed calls from international numbers. If you receive such a call, it’s crucial not to return the call, even by mistake. The company specifically warned against falling victim to the Premium Rate Service Scam associated with these missed calls.

Jio highlighted that there have been numerous cases where users received calls from international numbers, and calling back incurs exorbitant charges due to premium rate service fees. Just a few minutes of conversation can lead to hefty bills, which can be quite shocking. Therefore, Jio strongly advises users not to call back any missed calls from international numbers and to block these numbers immediately.

So, how does this scam work? 

Scammers typically make brief calls to their targets. When a user calls back, they get connected to an expensive premium service. In some instances, the charges can skyrocket to Rs 100 per minute or more. To avoid raising any suspicions, these scammers often make missed calls repeatedly. Thus, if you receive a call from an international number, it’s best to ignore it and block it right away. Remember, if a number doesn’t begin with +91, it indicates that it’s an international call.

