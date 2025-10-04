Flipkart launches ‘Big Festive Dhamaka’ sale ahead of Diwali with huge discount on smartphones Just ahead of Diwali, Filpkart has launched the Flipkart Big Festive Dhamaka Sale, bringing customers yet another round of exciting news and savings.

New Delhi:

Following the massive success of the recently concluded Big Billion Days Sale, which offered deep discounts on numerous smartphones including the iPhone, the online shopping platform Flipkart is set to make another splash just ahead of Diwali. Flipkart has officially launched the Big Festive Dhamaka Sale, which will run from October 4 to October 8. Customers can look forward to significant discounts and attractive bank offers on a wide range of smartphones, electronics, and gadgets. Most notably, this event provides an opportunity to purchase the iPhone 16 series at substantial markdowns.

Exciting offers on the iPhone 16 Series

During the Flipkart Big Festive Dhamaka Sale, the iPhone 16 is available for just Rs 56,999. The iPhone 16 Pro can be purchased starting at Rs 85,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,04,999. All these prices include bank discounts and cashback offers. This is a special opportunity for Apple enthusiasts, as obtaining an iPhone at such a low price is typically difficult.

Discounts on Samsung, Vivo, and Realme phones

Significant discounts are not limited to iPhones; smartphones from other popular brands are also featured. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available at its lowest price ever, Rs 17,999. Other notable deals include the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion for Rs 18,999, the Oppo K13x 5G starting at just Rs 9,499, the Vivo T4x 5G for Rs 12,499, the Nothing Phone 2 Pro for just Rs 15,999, and the Realme P3x listed at Rs 10,999.

Bank offers and additional discounts

Customers can instantly save more by availing a 10 per cent discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options are available on many products, providing additional savings.

How long will the sale last?

This sale is live until October 8. It serves as a great second chance for those who missed out on the heavy discounts during the Big Billion Days sale.

