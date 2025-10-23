Flipkart Diwali sale ends tomorrow: Top smartphone deals you can still grab The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale offers the latest smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Nothing, and Vivo at very low prices. The sale will end tomorrow, October 24.

New Delhi:

Flipkart launched its Big Bang Diwali Sale on October 11, and it is currently live on the e-commerce website. This sale offers steep discounts on smartphones, making the latest phones from brands like Samsung, Vivo, and Nothing available at very affordable prices. The sale is ending tomorrow; if you are still planning to buy mid-budget smartphones at a discounted price, now is the time. Let's look at the top offers available in Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali sale:

Top smartphone offers available in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

This Samsung phone is available for up to Rs 30,000 less than its launch price. Originally priced at Rs 59,999, it is being sold for just Rs 29,999 during the ongoing Diwali sale on Flipkart. Additionally, a 5 per cent cashback is also available on the purchase of the phone. This Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor and supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone features a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a 10MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50e 5G

This mid-budget phone from Vivo was launched at a starting price of Rs 33,999. It is now available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 24,649. Bank discounts are also available, allowing buyers to get it for Rs 23,416 with bank offers. It features a 6.77-inch FHD+ display.

This phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It supports up to 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 5,600mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing's mid-budget phone, launched this year, has received a significant price cut. Launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, the phone is available for Rs 3,000 less in this sale. This phone can be purchased with a bank offer starting at Rs 21,999. The phone boasts several powerful features, including a 50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 15 Pro

This Realme phone is available in this sale at a starting price of just Rs 28,999 with great offers. This phone comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP dual camera, and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and fast charging support.

