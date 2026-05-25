Delhi Traffic Police officials on duty receive AC-equipped helmets and fans to tackle heat

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police personnel on duty in the heat will now get a major relief in the national capital as they will be provided with air-conditioned helmets and fans. Delhi Traffic Police personnel work in the sun, and the heat in Delhi is intense right now. Therefore, they have been provided with air-conditioned helmets and portable fans to help them escape the scorching heat.

These AC-helmets and fans will bring significant relief to traffic police officers

These AC-helmets and fans will bring significant relief to traffic police officers. While these helmets have been given to them for testing purpose, they will soon receive it to use it while on duty in the scorching heat.

Know about heatwave in Delhi

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The minimum temperature settled at 28. 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches above the seasonal average, it stated.

The maximum temperature across various weather stations in Delhi-NCR remained significantly above normal on Sunday, with the Ridge and Ayanagar stations recording the highest temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius each.

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius

Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 43.7 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung at 43.6 degrees Celsius. The departure from normal ranged between 2.3 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, indicating prevailing heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also stayed above normal at most stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, while Ridge registered 27.2 degrees Celsius and Palam 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 205, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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