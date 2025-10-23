Smart TVs still available starting at Rs 13,499 in Diwali sale: Where to buy Smart TVs from many brands are still available for less than half their original price in Diwali sale, allowing you to bring home an LED Smart TV starting at Rs 13,499.

New Delhi:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which began on September 22, is currently live on the platform. This sale offers significant discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and various electronics. Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, Acer, and Hisense can be purchased at very low prices, with LED Smart TVs starting at Rs 13,499 during this Amazon sale.

Top deals on smart TVs

Hisense E7Q Pro Series

This Amazon sale is offering a great deal on the purchase of a 55-inch Smart TV. An LED Smart TV originally priced at Rs 69,999 is available for just Rs 38,999. This Smart TV runs on Android TV OS and comes with several pre-installed OTT apps.

Foxsky Frameless Series QLED TV

You can get a discount of over Rs 60,000 on the purchase of a 50-inch QLED Smart TV. This TV, originally priced at Rs 85,990, will be available for Rs 22,749. This smart TV also runs on Google's Android TV OS.

Acer G Series

You can bring home an Acer 55-inch LED Smart TV for a starting price of Rs 28,866. This TV is priced at Rs 62,999, allowing you to save up to Rs 35,000 on its purchase.

Samsung D Series

This 43-inch Smart TV from the South Korean company will be available for Rs 29,490. Originally priced at Rs 49,900, you can get a discount of over Rs 20,000 on its purchase.

TCL QLED TV

You can buy a 55-inch smart TV from TCL for Rs 36,490. This model, with a retail price of Rs 1,20,990, offers significant savings.

VW OptimaX QLED TV

This 43-inch Smart TV will be available for just Rs 13,499. The TV is priced at Rs 24,999, making it a budget-friendly option.

