Flipkart Black Friday Sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones to look out for

Following the exciting Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is back with another fantastic offer for its customers. The e-commerce giant is currently running its Black Friday Sale, which began on November 24 and will continue until November 29. During this sale, shoppers can enjoy substantial discounts on a variety of electronic devices, particularly smartphones. Notable deals include significant price cuts on the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Google Pixel 9. Plus, there are also impressive offers on mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones. Here’s a look at some of the top smartphone deals during Flipkart's Black Friday Sale.

The Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a 16% discount, bringing its price down to Rs 57,999. Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 features a sleek design with a glass back and aluminum frame, as well as an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 256GB of storage for just Rs 64,999, thanks to a generous 35% discount from Flipkart. The Galaxy S24+ boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9, also with 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 79,999. To make this deal even sweeter, customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000 when using an ICICI Bank credit card, lowering the effective price to Rs 75,999.

In the mid-budget category, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is priced at Rs 29,999, while the Vivo T3 Ultra is available for Rs 28,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 can be found for Rs 38,999.

For those on a tighter budget, the Moto G45 is available for Rs 11,999, and the Realme P1 Pro can be yours for Rs 16,999.

