Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhones, air ticket booking, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS SALE Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion days sale 2022 is finally live for customers across the country today. So far, it has been noted that the iPhone 13 series witnessed a great user impact, and is the hottest product on the eCommerce site during the sale with great discounts.

Along with the Apple iPhone 13, the iPhone 11 and 12 also witnessed a great impact on the users, and Flipkart is offering great deals on them as well. So, if you are willing to enter the Apple device user segment then this is the time when you can get your hands on the iPhones at a much more affordable price range.

ALSO READ: 5 best smartphones for photography under Rs 10,000

Price of iPhone 13 variants

The Apple iPhone 13 has witnessed a great discount during the sale. Since the iPhone 14 launched at the same price as of iPhone 13, the company has lowered the price of the smartphone, and here is the new price tag for the iPhone 13, which comes with a great camera and 5G capabilities:

iPhone 13 price:

Rs 57,990 for 128GB variant

Rs 66,990 for 256GB variant

Rs 86,990 512GB variant

iPhone 12 offers:

iPhone 12 Mini with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 38,990/37,990

iPhone 12 Mini with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,990

iPhone 11 offers:

128GB variant is priced at Rs 39,990

64GB variant is priced at Rs 35990

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart on iPhone

Realme C35 smartphone

Realme is offering a great discount on the realme devices, and as the banner states, the C35 smartphone from the company is available at up to 20% discount which makes it Rs 11,110.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is available at Rs 7,999 for Amazon Prime users only

Flight Booking offers and discounts- Nationally and Internationally

Those who are planning for some travel can book a flight ticket from Flipkart during the sale time, as Flipkart Travel will allow up to 40% off on all flights. All that user will have to do is, to use the code ‘FLYBBD’ to redeem the offer. Also, they will get an additional discount of 10% on making their purchase by using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Here are more of the offers and discounts which you could redeem during the booking of your national and international flights.

Flight offer Flight Flight Discount International Flights

More offers

Not only this, there are a number of discounts on home appliances, gadgets and decore and more which you can explore on Flipkart.

Image Source : FLIPKART Offers and discounts

Latest Technology News